Wolves – West Ham: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

West Ham United can move back into the top four with a win over languishing Wolves at the Molineux on Monday (3:05pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

The Irons are one of three teams currently on 49 points and that figure could rise to four if Everton beats Crystal Palace earlier in the day.

West Ham has been stewing on a blown three-goal lead in a 3-3 draw with Arsenal on March 21, and just one point claimed from six means the Irons sit seventh with a match-in-hand on Tottenham, Liverpool, and Chelsea, the last of whom has 51 points.

Wolves are a healthy nine points clear of the bottom three thanks to an unbeaten February, but the month’s last result — a 1-1 draw at Newcastle — led to a winless March and the near-total destruction of their top seven hopes.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Wolves – West Ham this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Wolves – West Ham (INJURY REPORT)

Wolves

QUESTIONABLE: Joao Moutinho (undisclosed), Daniel Podence (groin). OUT: Fernando Marcal (groin), Raul Jimenez (head).

West Ham

QUESTIONABLE: Pablo Fornals (groin), Arthur Masuaku (other). OUT: Angelo Ogbonna (foot), Darren Randolph (hip), Andriy Yarmolenko (out)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Wolves (+180) | West Ham (+165) | Draw (+205)

Prediction

The odds tell a pretty good story here, as anything could happen at the Molineux. It almost feels like West Ham’s luck was due for a downturn and that Wolves may be in line for an upturn. A draw feels in the offing but we won’t be that boring, especially with Pedro Neto and many Wolves coming off a very nice international break with away wins over Azerbaijan and Luxembourg and an away draw to Serbia: Wolves 2-1 West Ham.

How to watch Wolves – West Ham and start time

Kickoff: 1pm ET Monday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

