Declan Rice suffers knee injury

Declan Rice has suffered a knee injury and is expected to be out until at least early May.

That sound you can hear is David Moyes and every single West Ham fan screaming in despair, as their UEFA Champions League hopes have been dealt a huge blow.

Declan Rice, 22, has been in sensational form for club and country this season and the central midfielder is nailed on to start for England at the European Championships this summer.

But that is only if he’s fit.

Numerous reports have confirmed that Rice suffered a knee injury while playing for England against Poland in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday (he was named man of the match for the second-straight game) as he appeared to get injured around the 60th minute but carried on.

It is believed he could be out for up to six weeks, but definitely around four, and his knee is currently in a brace to help with swelling. There is hope that surgery is not needed for Rice, but his hopes of playing for England at the Euros this summer may be up the air if there are any complications with his recovery.

What does this mean for West Ham?

This is (no pun intended) a hammer blow for the Hammers.

Rice has improved massively when in possession and his incredible ability to win the ball back and start rapid attacks has been a key reason why Moyes’ boys are right in the hunt when it comes to an unexpected top four finish this season.

He has captained West Ham for most of this season and you can see exactly why Chelsea, and other Premier League giants, are lining up to try and sign the English midfielder.

Club captain Mark Noble, 33, will likely come in for Rice and West Ham do not have a host of other options in central midfield.

Rice will miss West Ham’s game at Wolves on Monday, plus huge games against Leicester, Newcastle and Chelsea at the very least.

West Ham have been fairly lucky with injuries so far this season but now they have lost their star man and the heartbeat of their team.

