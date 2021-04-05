Daryl Dike just cannot stop scoring goals in the Championship for Barnsley, as the young USMNT striker is leading their unlikely push for promotion to the Premier League.

Dike, 20, scored twice to put Barnsley 2-0 up at Luton on Monday with two fine goals, as his fine form from March continues into April as he has now scored seven goals in 13 appearances in England’s second tier and picked up plenty of awards.

The Orlando City striker, who is on loan at Barnsley until the end of the season, won Barnsley’s Goal of the Month and Player of Month for March, and was also included in WhoScored’s Team of the Month in the Championship.

As for his latest goals against Luton Town, both will have USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter and U.S. fans licking their chops with anticipation.

For his first goal, Dike was played in centrally and made his now trademark run off the last man to the right and then sent a lovely calm finish across goal and into the far corner.

His second was a predatory finish as he reacted first to prod him a rebound.

Since he arrived at Barnsley they have surged up the table and have won nine of 12 games, losing just once.

Where next for Daryl Dike?

It is widely expected that Dike will be sold at the end of this season, as Orlando City are reportedly pushing for a near $20 million transfer fee for the USMNT striker and several Premier League clubs are interested in signing him. Barnsley reportedly have a clause in the deal to sign Dike permanently from Orlando, but unless they get promoted they will not be able to afford the transfer fee.

Dike has played twice for the USMNT, making his debut in late January which made his loan move to Europe possible as he was then able to get a visa.

Wherever he ends up, it looks like the USMNT finally have some competition for the No. 9 spot with Dike, Josh Sargent and Jordan Siebatcheu all pushing hard for that jersey. Dike came on as a sub in the win at Northern Ireland in March and had multiple chances to score, with Berhalter impressed with his impact but urging him to sharpen up his finishing.

For the moment, Dike continues to be clutch as the Tykes push hard to seal a playoff spot in the Championship as they eye an unlikely berth in the Premier League.

