West Ham United is back in the top four after dodging a second-straight three-goal implosion in a 3-2 win over Wolves at the Molineux on Monday.

Jesse Lingard scored and played a role in goals from Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen as the Irons climbed ahead of Chelsea and into fourth place on 52 points.

Wolves, meanwhile, are now winless in six Premier League matches and sit nine points clear of the bottom three with eight matches left in the season.

Fabio Silva and Leander Dendoncker scored goals for the hosts.

Three things we learned from Wolves – West Ham

1. Moyes, Lingard continue revival tour: If there was ever a chance for an outside-the-box choice for Manager of the Year, it’s this year (Yes, even with Pep Guardiola’s Man City masterclass waltz to the title). David Moyes has picked up his career from a dire, dire place and reinstated the Evertonian overachieving vibe that helped him become a Manchester United boss. Lingard’s renaissance is nearly as remarkable, the English playmaker looking as good as he has in any period of his career after being considered an “Eh, I guess” loan signing from Old Trafford. Lingard has six goals and four assists in eight appearances for West Ham. That’s nuts.

2. Irons avoid an embarrassing repeat: Up 3-0 and seemingly walking into the top four, West Ham allowed a goal before and after halftime. That can happen, but when it happens on the heels of a blown three-goal lead in a 3-3 draw with Arsenal? Woof. Fortunately for the Hammers, they got the three points into the garage.

3. Antonio joins Rice on sidelines: The Irons paid a dear cost this week whether on England duty or in Premier League play. Declan Rice’s star continues to rise but he’s set to miss plenty of time after being injured during the international break, while star forward Michail Antonio was injured after West Ham’s second goal of the first half. The Irons rebounded from Antonio’s absence with a goal through Bowen, but their midfield was certainly missing its marshall without Rice as Wolves nearly came back for a point.

Man of the Match: Jesse Lingard

Wolves – West Ham recap

Daniel Podence spotted Willian Jose at the penalty spot, and the Portuguese striker wheeled and fired just wide, clipped on the back of the heel by Craig Dawson.

The next chance came through Michail Antonio, who was only denied aa 4th-minute goal by a flying Rui Patricio.

Lingard then delivered the opener with a sensational goal, West Ham countering down the right side as Pablo Fornals backheeled a pass to Vladimir Coufal, who found the Manchester United loanee.

Lingard drove to the middle of the pitch and Michail Antonio caused confusion amongst the center backs, allowing the winger space to lash past Patricio.

Fornals scored the second, as Lingard did the work to set up Masuaku with a drive down the left. Masuaku, injured for much of the year, assisted the Spaniard’s clever finish for 2-0.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Then Lingard led another lethal counter before slipping Jarrod Bowen in for the team’s third goal. Bowen was only into the match a few minutes for the injured Michail Antonio.

But hold on: Adama Traore blazed down the left side before break to set up a Leander Dendoncker headed goal and a fantastic lifeline.

Dendoncker drove a shot wide of the near post in the 56th minute as Wolves tried to rally for a point.

Tomas Soucek soon put a rebound home to make it 4-1 for West Ham, but Michael Oliver spotted a handball on the scorer and VAR quickly confirmed the initial call.

Wolves got back within a goal through Silva’s 68th-minute goal, the teenager staying composed when his first touch of a brilliant Ruben Neves pass was a bit heavy, snapping a low shot to the right of Lukasz Fabianski.

