Antonee Robinson is the latest in a long line of USMNT stars to call Fulham and Craven Cottage home and the left back has been discussing his pride in continuing that tradition.

Robinson, 23, joined Fulham from Wigan in the summer and has been a regular as Scott Parker’s side continue to battle against relegation and are just three points from safety heading into the final seven games of the season.

Asked by the Premier League about his thoughts on continuing the ‘Fulhamerica’ connection at Craven Cottage, Robinson is proud to keep the link going.

“When I signed that is when I realized the scale and the history,” Robinson said. “Growing up I saw the likes of Clint Dempsey and Brian McBride playing for Fulham and when I signed that is when I saw the whole ‘Fulhamerica’ tagline link and it is nice to be a part of that as well.”

Along with USMNT teammate Tim Ream there are two Americans on the books at Fulham currently and they follow on from Brian McBride, Carlos Bocanegra, Eddie Lewis, Kasey Keller, Eddie Johnson, Marcus Hahnemann, Emerson Hyndman and Luca de la Torre.

Is there one USMNT star who played for Fulham that Robinson looked up to most?

“When I was younger Clint Dempsey was one of the top Fulham players in general, never mind the U.S. players, so he was the one I looked up to most at the time. I thought he was a terrific player,” Robinson said.

It had to be Deuce, right?

The Fulhamerica connection is alive and well at the spiritual home of American soccer in England, as Robinson and everyone connected with Fulham hopes they can stay up and Craven Cottage can host Premier League action next season.

Robinson is set to be a mainstay for Gregg Berhalter’s side for many years to come at left back and left wing-back, and USMNT fans will have even more reason than usual to cheer on Fulham.

