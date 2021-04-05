WATCH: Lingard, West Ham produce lethal counter attack goal at Wolves

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Ham’s sensational team goal featured a sublime piece of individual play as well.

David Moyes will be grinning ear-to-ear in reviewing Jesse Lingard’s fifth-minute opener against Wolves, as the Irons countered with vicious precision.

It starts with a Pablo Fornals backheel pass to Vladimir Coufal, who cuts the ball to Lingard and begins a charging run down the heart of the pitch.

Lingard drives toward the middle, while forward Michail Antonio is cutting from the left side.

Antonio drives across the backs to force a decision out of the Wolves defenders: Does one stay with Lingard while the other follows Antonio, or do they switch marks?

Antonio’s mark choose the former and that allows Lingard to dart past the latter, then spraying a shot past the splayed Rui Patricio for 1-0.

Simply wonderful stuff, the type that youth coaches should show their kids when explaining why and how:

To follow your pass on a break

To force defenders into decisions

To be aware of your teammates runs

Chef’s kiss.

West Ham has added another two goals and has it 3-0 before halftime with Lingard playing a big role in both.

Fornals scored the second, as Lingard did the work to set up Masuaku, who assisted the Spaniard. Then Lingard let another lethal counter before slipping Jarrod Bowen in for the team’s third goal.

