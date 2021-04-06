Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Champions League draw for the quarterfinal and semifinal stage has been made, and some huge clashes have been set up.

Throughout the 2020-21 tournament I’m revealing my predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s top continental tournament.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are in the last eight, with Real Madrid, FC Porto, reigning champions Bayern Munich, runners up from last season Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund also there.

Man City face Dortmund, Chelsea will play Porto (in the neutral venue of Seville for both legs) and Liverpool clash with Real Madrid as the three Premier League teams all got very decent draws. Bayern and PSG will play in a repeat of the final last season.

Chelsea and Liverpool will clash in the semifinals if they win their respective quarterfinals.

Due to the COVID-19 variant in the UK, travel restrictions have been on Premier League teams so plenty of their games have been played at neutral venues as UEFA juggles with trying to get all of the games played.

Below is a look at my predictions, the odds for the games for the quarterfinals, plus outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.

How to watch, stream Champions League

Dates: April 6-7 and 13-14 (Quarterfinal), April 27-28 and May 4-5 (Semifinals)

Location: Home and neutral stadiums across Europe

How to watch: CBS Sports

Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

Champions League schedule: Quarterfinals (all games, 3pm ET)

First leg

Tuesday, April 6: Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund

Tuesday, April 6: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Wednesday, April 7: FC Porto v Chelsea

Wednesday, April 7: Bayern Munich v Paris Saint-Germain

Second leg

Tuesday, April 13: Chelsea v FC Porto

Tuesday, April 13: Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Wednesday, April 14: Liverpool v Real Madrid

Wednesday, April 14: Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City

Champions League odds: Quarterfinals – Provided by our partner PointsBet

First leg

(-300) Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund (+750). Draw: +425

(+165) Real Madrid v Liverpool (+160). Draw: +240

(+400) FC Porto v Chelsea (-130). Draw: +250

(-110) Bayern Munich v Paris Saint-Germain (+270). Draw: +280

Champions League schedule: Semifinal

Semifinal 1: Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund

Semifinal 2: Real Madrid or Liverpool v FC Porto or Chelsea

Champions League score predictions: Quarterfinal, first leg

Manchester City 3-1 Borussia Dortmund

FC Porto 0-2 Chelsea

Bayern Munich 3-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid 1-2 Liverpool

Champions League betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet

Outright winner

Manchester City (+220)

Bayern Munich (+300)

Paris Saint-Germain (+500)

Liverpool (+650)

Chelsea (+800)

Real Madrid (+1100)

Borussia Dortmund (+1600)

Porto (+4000)

