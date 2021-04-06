Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Okay, it is getting to that time of the season again, it is time to get calculators, spreadsheets and other helpful instruments out as Manchester City is closing in on winning the Premier League title.

How many wins do Pep Guardiola’s side need to win the Premier League? What is their magic number? When is the earliest possible opportunity they could secure the title?

With Man City going for the unprecedented quadruple of Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup, they will want to wrap up the Premier League title as quick as they possibly can.

Here is a look at what Manchester City need to do to seal a third Premier League title in the last four seasons:

They need 11 more points to guarantee the title, as they have a far superior goal difference to second-place Man United who have a game in-hand

Four more wins will do it, if second-place Man United continue to win all of their games

If Man United win all of their games, the earliest date Manchester City can win the title is May 8, as they have just two more PL games in April due to the League Cup final and FA Cup semifinal

If they win their next three games and Man United follow suit, City can win the title by beating Chelsea at home on May 8

Manchester City and Manchester United remaining schedule (via Sky Sports)

How quickly can Manchester City be crowned Premier League champions?

If Manchester United lose their next two games against Tottenham and Burnley and Manchester City beat Leeds and Aston Villa, they could clinch the title as early as April 21… but that also then depends on Leicester City dropping points in their next two league games.

That would complicate things, but it could happen.

In short, Manchester City is edging closer to glory and four wins will guarantee glory, and it may take fewer wins if Manchester United and Leicester drop points in the next few weeks.

That target is well within reach for Pep Guardiola, as the maximum points total they can reach this season is 95. In a congested season due to the pandemic, the fact Manchester City is closing in on winning four trophies is absolutely incredible.

