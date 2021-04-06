We’re heading into the final stretch in the Premier League 2020-21 season, and at this point you are who the table says you are — whether that be title contenders, top-four contenders (or pretenders) or odds-on favorites for relegation.

Plenty of the Premier League’s big boys struggled early in the season, while Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur raced out ahead of the pack, but it’s now Manchester City who are miles ahead of Manchester United and Leicester City in the Premier League title race.

West Ham occupy a Champions League place and are able to call themselves the top London side, for now, but Chelsea have turned things around under Thomas Tuchel and look like the most stable and consistent side in the Premier League at the moment.

Tottenham, Liverpool, Everton, Aston Villa and Arsenal round of the rest of the top-10 as a massive scramble for the final UEFA Champions League place and Europa League spots is about to ensue.

In short, the Premier League standings have been — and will continue to be — wild on multiple fronts as we charge full speed ahead into the second half of the campaign.

While it looked a foregone conclusion very recently that Fulham, West Brom and Sheffield United would all be relegated to the Championship, the Cottagers got red-hot for about a month and quickly reeled in Newcastle United. That battle looks like going down to the final day of the season when Fulham host Newcastle.

It is no longer early days, but there will still be plenty of twists and turns ahead because, well, this is the Premier League.

Here’s a look at the latest Premier League table, which we will update throughout the 2020-21 season.

Premier League standings