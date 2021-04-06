PST unfiltered – PL top four race, U.S. men Olympic fallout, Wk 31 preview

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Below the jump we break down the latest news across the PL

Top-four race: Chelsea, Spurs slip as PL top-4 race heats up

So many teams messed up this weekend.

Everton flopped to a draw with Palace. Chelsea took a red card and fell apart versus West Brom. Arsenal didn’t show up for Liverpool’s visit, while Tottenham lost focus against Newcastle.

West Ham, Manchester United, and Liverpool were the big winners. So how will it shake out?

Christian Pulisic-Chelsea dynamic in a tricky place

Chelsea’s loss to West Brom saw a goal from Christian Pulisic, but also a precautionary and very last-second halftime sub for the American.

So…..is now the time to worry about the USMNT star’s future at Stamford Bridge (as opposed to a couple of weeks ago, or a couple of months ago, or early last season)?

How will missing Olympics impact USMNT long term? Is the embarrassment overblown?

You don’t need much more than the question above. One week removed from the humiliating performance versus Honduras — after poor work versus Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Costa Rica — should the MLS B-side U-23 team’s performance be reason for worry about the mentality of young American players?

Champions League Power Rankings: Man City leads our 1-8 rankings

The gents sees Manchester City as the front-runners for the UEFA Champions League, though that’s made a bit dicey by their side of the bracket.

Porto is the No. 8. Man City No. 1. Between that there’s a lot of debate.

Matchweek 31 preview: Can Tottenham rebound from draw to beat Man United

There are a lot of intriguing fixtures this weekend, with Manchester United’s visit to Tottenham Hotspur grabbing the headlines while the West Ham – Leicester City litmus tests promises to tell us plenty about the top four race.

