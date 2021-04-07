2 Robbies podcast: Chelsea, Man City win, Liverpool falls 3-1; Mel D. Cole

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle have a bit of a double feature for you on their latest podcast.

The 2 Robbies recap the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals and then are joined by NYC-based photographer Mel D. Cole to discuss a new collaboration with Chelsea and his wonderful career.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The gents discuss the following:

(1:00) Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid and what to make of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s inconsistent form

(13:25) Manchester City’s 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund and Erling Haaland impressions

(21:45) Paris Saint-Germain jumping out to a 3-2 lead over Bayern Munch and Kylian Mbappe impressions

(26:30) And Chelsea bouncing back from their defeat to West Brom to go 2-0 up on Porto

Plus, Earle and Mustoe are joined by NYC-based photographer, Mel D. Cole, to discuss Charcoal Pitch FC’s latest collaboration with Chelsea FC called “Five Boroughs” highlighting five different black Chelsea supporters from the five boroughs of New York City.

Mel also shares fascinating stories from his photography career and the interesting subjects he’s photographed in the world of football and music (35:00).

Follow @NicholasMendola