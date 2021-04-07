UEFA Champions League: How to watch, schedule, odds, predictions

The UEFA Champions League draw for the quarterfinal and semifinal stage has been made, and some huge clashes have been set up.
Throughout the 2020-21 tournament I’m revealing my predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s top continental tournament.
[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]
Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are in the last eight, with Real Madrid, FC Porto, reigning champions Bayern Munich, runners up from last season Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund also there.
Man City face Dortmund, Chelsea will play Porto (in the neutral venue of Seville for both legs) and Liverpool clash with Real Madrid as the three Premier League teams all got very decent draws. Bayern and PSG will play in a repeat of the final last season.
Chelsea and Liverpool will clash in the semifinals if they win their respective quarterfinals.
Due to the COVID-19 variant in the UK, travel restrictions have been on Premier League teams so plenty of their games have been played at neutral venues as UEFA juggles with trying to get all of the games played.
Below is a look at my predictions, the odds for the games for the quarterfinals, plus outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.
How to watch, stream Champions League
Dates: April 6-7 and 13-14 (Quarterfinal), April 27-28 and May 4-5 (Semifinals)
Location: Home and neutral stadiums across Europe
How to watch: CBS Sports
Champions League schedule: Quarterfinals (all games, 3pm ET)
First leg
Tuesday, April 6: Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
Tuesday, April 6: Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool
Wednesday, April 7: FC Porto v Chelsea
Wednesday, April 7: Bayern Munich v Paris Saint-Germain
Second leg
Tuesday, April 13: Chelsea v FC Porto
Tuesday, April 13: Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich
Wednesday, April 14: Liverpool v Real Madrid
Wednesday, April 14: Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City
Champions League odds: Quarterfinals – Provided by our partner PointsBet
First leg
(-300) Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund (+750). Draw: +425
(+165) Real Madrid v Liverpool (+160). Draw: +240
(+400) FC Porto v Chelsea (-130). Draw: +250
(-110) Bayern Munich v Paris Saint-Germain (+270). Draw: +280
Champions League schedule: Semifinal
Semifinal 1: Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund
Semifinal 2: Real Madrid or Liverpool v FC Porto or Chelsea
Champions League score predictions: Quarterfinal, first leg
Manchester City 3-1 Borussia Dortmund
FC Porto 0-2 Chelsea
Bayern Munich 3-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid 1-2 Liverpool
Champions League betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet
Outright winner
Manchester City (+220)
Bayern Munich (+300)
Paris Saint-Germain (+500)
Liverpool (+650)
Chelsea (+800)
Real Madrid (+1100)
Borussia Dortmund (+1600)
Porto (+4000)