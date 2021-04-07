Crystal Palace – Chelsea: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Crystal Palace is proving numbers-defiant and very difficult to beat, and now hopes to flummox Chelsea’s top four hopes on Saturday at Selhurst Park (start time 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The Eagles continue to punch above the weight of their performances, beaten just once in their last six performances. Palace has defeated Brighton and West Brom while drawing Fulham, Manchester United, and Everton.

All five of those teams had plenty to play for, while Palace has been injury-riddled but also safe for weeks. Their results are a credit to Roy Hodson and squad depth, but Wilfried Zaha’s back now and can put a game on its heels.

Chelsea, meanwhile, went up a goal by Christian Pulisic, then down a man thanks to Thiago Silva, and fell 5-2 to West Brom last weekend for the first loss of Thomas Tuchel’s time at Stamford Bridge.

But the Blues looked good in beating Porto 2-0 on Wednesday in the Champions League and know three points will bring them either ahead of West Ham or within a point of third-place Leicester City depending on how the Foxes and Irons get on this weekend.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace – Chelsea this Friday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Crystal Palace – Chelsea (INJURY REPORT)

Crystal Palace

QUESTIONABLE: Nathaniel Clyne (undisclosed), James McCarthy (groin), Cheikhou Kouyate (undisclosed) | OUT: Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James Tomkins (undisclosed), James McArthur (calf), Nathan Ferguson (thigh), Michy Batshuatyi (unable to play parent club).

Chelsea

OUT: Thiago Silva (suspended)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Crystal Palace (+575) | Chelsea (-189) | Draw (+280)

Prediction

Midweek jetlag or not, Tuchel will have the Blues ready to go and we think they will get the job done with relative ease despite the London derby status affixed to the fixture. Crystal Palace 0-4 Chelsea.

How to watch Crystal Palace – Chelsea start time, stream link

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

