The Philadelphia Union won away at Deportivo Saprissa in their CONCACAF Champions League debut, but the final moments dominated the headlines and this was a pure ‘welcome to CONCACAF’ moment.

Jim Curtin’s side won 1-0 in the first leg of their last 16 clash at Costa Rican powerhouse Saprissa thanks to Kacper Przybylko’s first half header.

Their first-ever game in the continental tournament was a tight, tense affair as the reigning MLS Supporters’ Shield champions take a huge 1-0 aggregate lead back to Pennsylvania with them for the second leg on April 14.

What happened to Kai Wagner?

But the main talking point was the horror tackle from Saprissa’s Ricardo Blanco on Kai Wagner of the Union in the 94th minute, as Wagner was sent flying through the air and only a yellow card was dished out by the referee for an awful two-footed lunging tackle from Blanco.

All hell then broke loose as players from both teams brawled, the officials had no control on the situation and poor Wagner was left lying on the floor.

How on earth was this only a yellow card!?

Take a look at the video below, as the second leg in Chester, PA next week will be a bit tasty.

Welcome to CONCACAF, the Philadelphia Union.

A wild ending to Saprissa vs Philadelphia in the Concacaf Champions League. pic.twitter.com/FK26xTlF0w — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 8, 2021

