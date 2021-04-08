Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our latest player Power Rankings of the 2020-21 season have arrived, as there are contrasting fortunes for teams after another hectic period in the Premier League.

Simply put: once again it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

Stars from Manchester City, Liverpool and West Ham dominate our latest player Power Rankings of the season and there are plenty of stars starting to produce their best form on a regular basis.

Simply put: there are a few stars consistently in the top 20, but there is still plenty of movement as the topsy-turvy season continues.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. It is all based on their current form and which way they are trending, right now!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

1. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City) – Up 4

2. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Up 9

3. Jesse Lingard (West Ham) – Up 11

4. Matheus Pereira (West Brom) – New entry

5. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) – New entry

6. Danny Ings (Southampton) – New entry

7. Raphinha (Leeds) – Down 2

8. Luke Shaw (Man United) – Even

9. Ruben Dias (Man City) – Down 2

10. Bruno Fernandes (Man United) – New entry

11. Fabinho (Liverpool) – New entry

12. Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) – New entry

13. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – New entry

14. Pablo Fornals (West Ham) – New entry

15. Mbaye Diagne (West Brom) – New entry

16. Aaron Cresswell (West Ham) – New entry

17. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – New entry

18. Danny Welbeck (Brighton) – Down 2

19. Okan Yokuslu (West Brom) – New entry

20. Callum Robinson (West Brom) – New entry

