Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If Arsenal have any hope left to qualify for European competition next season (via the Premier League), Mikel Arteta’s side will need all three points from Sunday’s clash with Sheffield United at the Bramall Lane (Watch live at 2 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

SHEFFIELD UNITED – ARSENAL STREAM LIVE

With eight games left to play, Arsenal head into the weekend in 10th place, due in large part to their consistently inconsistent form all season. The Gunners haven’t won back-to-back Premier League games since January and have only won three of their last 10 (3W-3D-4L) since then. Sunday will reveal how much of last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Liverpool was a product of the Reds returning to form, or perhaps Arsenal being every bit the average side that their league position says they are.

As for Sheffield United, the Blades simply exist at this time to await the confirmation of their relegation from the Premier League. Mathematically speaking, there is still time to win all eight remaining games, finish with 38 points and narrowly edge out one of Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion or Burnley should any one of them hit the polar-opposite cold streak.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Blades versus Gunners this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Sheffield United – Arsenal (INJURY REPORT)

Sheffield United: QUESTIONABLE: George Baldock (head), Jayden Bogle (face) | OUT: Chris Basham (undisclosed), Sander Berge (hamstring), Jack O’Connell (knee), Jack Robinson (undisclosed), Jack Rodwell (undisclosed), Billy Sharp (groin)

Arsenal: QUESTIONABLE: Martin Odegaard (ankle) | OUT: David Luiz (knee), Kieran Tierney (knee)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Sheffield United (+500) | Arsenal (-176) | Draw (+280)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

No matter how difficult they might make things for themselves, Arsenal have far too much quality up and down the field fail to be what will go down, statistically speaking, as one of the worst sides in Premier League history. Sheffield United 1-2 Arsenal.

How to watch Sheffield United – Arsenal and start time

Kickoff: 2 pm ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @AndyEdMLS