Tottenham – Manchester United: Jose Mourinho’s current club will be hoping for a repeat performance against Mourinho’s previous club in an attempt to rescue their own top-four hopes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

The last time these sides met, back in early October, Tottenham walked out of Old Trafford with a 6-1 victory and tragically premature Premier League title aspirations. That’s a bit harsh on Tottenham, who also went unbeaten in their next eight games and top the Premier League table as late as mid-December. Eventually, though, Mourinho’s men ran out of either steam, belief, fresh ideas or some combination of all of the above. As such, they enter the weekend 6th in the table, three points off the top-four and 11 back of 2nd-place Manchester United. When Tottenham last topped the table on Dec. 15, Man United were in 9th place. Harry Kane’s incredible 19-goal, 13-assist season (and still counting) looks like being wasted, and the possibility of a move to Old Trafford is beginning to make more and more sense for the soon-to-be 28-year-old.

Manchester United’s season has largely progressed in the reverse direction to that of Spurs, beginning not long after that forgettable day last fall. With just two wins from his side’s first six games, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was under intense scrutiny and his job was widely considered to be under threat. Their response? Just one defeat from their next 24 games (15W-8D-1L) to climb out of mid-table mediocrity and establish themselves as the unquestioned second-best side in the Premier League this season.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham – Manchester United this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Tottenham – Manchester United (INJURY REPORT)

Tottenham: QUESTIONABLE: Toby Aldeweireld (undisclosed), Serge Aurier (undisclosed) | OUT: Matt Doherty (knock), Ben Davies (calf)

Manchester United: QUESTIONABLE: Eric Bailly (COVID-19), Alex Telles (undisclosed) | OUT: Anthony Martial (knee), Phil Jones (knee)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Tottenham (+185) | Manchester United (+140) | Draw (+235)

Prediction

With the exception of Kane’s gaudy numbers and the possibility he could put the club on his back again, very little — if anything — points toward a positive result for Tottenham this weekend. Manchester United are in solid form, largely healthy and fit, and look like finishing the season with a bang. Tottenham 0-2 Manchester United.

How to watch Tottenham – Manchester United and start time

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

