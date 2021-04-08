West Ham – Leicester is a massive game in the top four battle on Sunday (start time 9:05 am ET via Peacock Premium) as fourth hosts third place in the Premier League.

The Hammers are flying following their 3-2 win at Wolves which pushed them into the top four. David Moyes’ side are being led by the rejuvenated Jesse Lingard, as he continues to dazzle during his loan move from Manchester United. With Declan Rice out injured and Michail Antonio possibly joining him, West Ham’s squad depth will now be tested. They’ve stepped up all season long when everyone has doubted them, so let’s see if West Ham can do it again as there really is no pressure on them. Also: they will be a bit concerned they keep flying out of traps to go 3-0 then coughing up, or almost coughing up, points.

As for the Foxes, well, Brendan Rodgers’ side were dismantled by Manchester City last weekend and there is no disgrace in that. Their ultra-defensive style didn’t work against Man City and it will be intriguing to see if they change that up against West Ham. Earlier in the season the Hammers won 3-0 away at Leicester as thy hit them on the counter on numerous occasions. Rodgers will be wary of that. Leicester have two wins from their last five league games and will have to wrack up plenty of points before their final three games of the season if they want to avoid just missing out, like last season, on a top four finish.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham – Leicester.

Injury news

West Ham are without influential midfielder Declan Rice who suffered a knee injury during the international break, so veteran Mark Noble is ready to step up. Rice joins Andriy Yarmolenko and Darren Randolph on the sidelines, while Angelo Ogbonna is battling back towards a return. The big question mark is Michail Antonio, who limped off in the first half of the win at Wolves. He will be doubtful for this game, so Jarrod Bowen is likely to come in.

Leicester are without Harvey Barnes at least until early May, while Caglar Soyuncu and Cengiz Under are both hoping to be available. Wes Morgan and James Justin remain out.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

West Ham are the underdogs at +195 and that is probably about right given their injury issues. Leicester are priced at +140, with the draw at +225.

Prediction

I’m going to go for an upset here, if we can call it that. I fancy the Hammers to expose some of Leicester’s defensive weaknesses and Lingard will be key. This should blow the top four race wide open. West Ham 2-1 Leicester.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: 9:05am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

