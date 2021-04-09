Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fulham are quickly running out of chances to pick up points in their battle against Premier League relegation as they prepare to take on Wolves at Craven Cottage on Friday (Watch live at 3 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

Having lost three straight Premier League games, including a 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa last weekend, for the third time this season, Scott Parker’s side is teetering on the edge of the cliff, with the EFL Championship awaiting their landing a few hundred feet down the footballing ladder. Fulham’s record of 24 goals scored ranks 2nd-worst in the Premier League this season (only last-place Sheffield United, with 17, have scored fewer).

Wolves are another side that has struggled to score goals this season (30 goals – 5th-fewest), though their struggles in front of goal are in large part due to the absence of star striker Raul Jimenez following his fractured skull in November. Alas, Nuno Espirito Santo has managed to steer his side clear of the relegation battle despite some early-season red flags. Wolves are not, however, finishing the season with a bang — more of a soft thud, at best — by going winless (0W-2D-3L) in their last five Premier League outings.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Fulham – Wolves this Friday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Fulham – Wolves (INJURY REPORT)

Fulham: OUT: Marek Rodak (finger), Tom Cairney (knee)

Wolves: QUESTIONABLE: Joao Moutinho (groin), Willy Boly (COVID-19) | OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Jonny (knee – out for season), Fernando Marcal (undisclosed)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Fulham (+140) | Wolves (+215) | Draw (+200)

Prediction

One of those games where 0-0 and 3-3 are very much in play, with very little middle ground for a “normal” game between two fairly similar sides. Friday could indicate whether Fulham go down with a whimper, or they come out swinging. Fulham 0-0 Wolves.

How to watch Fulham – Wolves and start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Friday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

