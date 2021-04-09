Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City – Leeds: The Premier League champions-elect are set for a fascinating tactical battle with Marcelo Bielsa’s boys at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

No side in the Premier League throws caution to the wind quite like Leeds do, and to equally fantastic and awful effect. On the other side, no side in the Premier League play the game with the combination of patience, discipline and genius-level awareness quite like Manchester City do. At a time when so many teams play a rough variation of the same tactical system, matchups like Saturday’s showdown is one to savor even more.

Encounter no. 1 between Bielsa and star pupil Pep Guadiola was a stalemate at 1-1, but that was back in early October, long before Guardiola decided that Manchester City would become one of the best defensive sides the world has ever seen while still scoring eight more goals than anyone else in the Premier League. Saturday’s opening game will reveal the degree to which Leeds have learned from their up-and-down first season in the Premier League, and how far they still have to go ahead of season no. 2.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City – Leeds this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Manchester City – Leeds (INJURY REPORT)

Manchester City: None

Leeds: OUT: Jack Harrison (loan – parent club), Adam Forshaw (groin)

Manchester City (-400) | Leeds (+900) | Draw (+475)

Prediction

It’s a thoroughly unenviable task to take on the side with the best defense and attack in the league, but perhaps Leeds will enjoy a bit more time and space due to the simple fact that Man City played Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, while Bielsa’s boys were sat on the couch watching them. Perhaps still, it won’t matter. Man City 3-1 Leeds.

Kickoff: 7:30 am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

