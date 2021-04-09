Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 31 in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Martin Odegaard (ankle) | OUT: David Luiz (knee), Kieran Tierney (knee)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Wesley (knee) | OUT: Jack Grealish (calf – setback)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Adam Webster (ankle), Aaron Connolly (back), Dan Burn (thigh), Florin Andone (knee), Percy Tau (quarantine) | OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Solly March (knee)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Erik Pieters (thigh), Kevin Long (undisclosed) | OUT: Ashley Barnes (thigh), Robbie Brady (calf)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: Thiago Silva (suspension)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Nathaniel Clyne (undisclosed) | OUT: Michy Batshuayi (loan – parent club), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James Tomkins (undisclosed), James McArthur (undisclosed), Nathan Ferguson (knee)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Allan (undisclosed), Jordan Pickford (chest), Andre Gomes (hamstring), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf) | OUT: Bernard (undisclosed), Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot), Fabian Delph (undisclosed)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Marek Rodak (finger), Tom Cairney (knee)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Jack Harrison (loan – parent club), Adam Forshaw (groin)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Caglar Soyuncu (quarantine), Cengiz Under (thigh) | OUT: James Justin (knee), Harvey Barnes (knee), Wes Morgan (back)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee – out for season), Joel Matip (ankle – out for season), Joe Gomez (knee – out for season), Jordan Henderson (adductor), Divock Origi (undisclosed), Caoimhin Kelleher (abdomen)

Manchester City injuries

None

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Paul Pogba (undisclosed), Luke Shaw (undisclosed), Eric Bailly (COVID-19) | OUT: Anthony Martial (knee), Phil Jones (knee)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Andy Carroll (calf), Martin Dubravka (illness) | OUT: Jamaal Lascelles (foot), Fabian Schar (knee), Ryan Fraser (groin), Isaac Hayden (knee)

Sheffield United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Chris Basham (undisclosed), George Baldock (head), Jayden Bogle (face) | OUT: Sander Berge (hamstring), Jack O’Connell (knee), Jack Robinson (undisclosed), Billy Sharp (groin)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kyle Walker-Peters (undisclosed) | OUT: Oriol Romeu (ankle – out for season), Michael Obafemi (undisclosed), William Smallbone (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Matt Doherty (knock), Ben Davies (calf)

West Bromwich Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Dara O’Shea (ankle)| OUT: Branislav Ivanovic (thigh)

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Declan Rice (knee), Michail Antonio (hamstring), Angelo Ogbonna (ankle), Andriy Yarmolenko (fitness), Darren Randolph (hip)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Joao Moutinho (groin), Willy Boly (COVID-19) | OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Jonny (knee – out for season), Fernando Marcal (undisclosed)

