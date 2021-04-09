Premier League odds for the latest games have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 season is in full flow and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with the table so tight, injuries having an impact and some of the big boys have come roaring back in recent weeks.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the games during Matchweek 31, as Tottenham v. Manchester United and West Ham v. Leicester City are the marquee games to keep an eye on.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Fulham 0-2 Wolves

Liverpool 3-1 Aston Villa

Manchester City 3-1 Leeds

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

West Brom 1-1 Southampton

Burnley 1-2 Newcastle

Tottenham 1-2 Manchester United

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

West Ham 2-1 Leicester

Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea

Sheffield United 2-2 Arsenal

Brighton 1-0 Everton

PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Friday, April 9: (+140) Fulham v. Wolves (+210). Draw: +205

Saturday, April 10: (-358) Manchester City v. Leeds (+850). Draw: +475

Saturday, April 10: (-189) Liverpool v. Aston Villa (+475). Draw: +325

Saturday, April 10: (+575) Crystal Palace v. Chelsea (-200). Draw: +290

Sunday, April 11: (+130) Burnley v. Newcastle (+230). Draw: +205

Sunday, April 11: (+195) West Ham v. Leicester (+135). Draw: +230

Sunday, April 11: (+185) Tottenham v. Manchester United (+140). Draw: +235

Sunday, April 11: (+500) Sheffield United v. Arsenal (-176). Draw: +280

Monday, April 12: (+245) West Brom v. Southampton (+115). Draw: +220

Monday, April 12: (+125) Brighton v. Everton (+230). Draw: +220

Follow @JPW_NBCSports