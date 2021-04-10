Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jurgen Klopp likes what he is seeing from Liverpool, as they’ve won three games in a row in the Premier League to continue their push for a top four finish.

The Reds have won three on the spin for the first time since the first three games of the season, as the reigning champions are looking like themselves, in spurts.

Liverpool fought back from 1-0 down to beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Anfield, as they ended their horrendous home run of six-straight league defeats with a determined display.

Mohamed Salah equalized and Trent Alexander-Arnold curled home a beauty in stoppage time as Klopp’s boys ended the week on a high after a tough UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg loss at Real Madrid in midweek.

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool getting back to themselves

Klopp told our partners in the UK at Sky Sports that he was very happy with the win, and the momentum his team is building.

“We were there, we defended well, we were constantly in the creating mood without having 20 clear-cut chances. We needed that win today, these three points feel big,” Klopp said. “We have to put the other teams under pressure. Everyone knows that when we get on a run we are dangerous.”

Liverpool have a very winnable last seven games of the season, as trips to Leeds and Manchester United in their next three games are their toughest remaining.

The big positive for Klopp is that they are defending better, and more aggressively, as only a small bad break led to Villa’s goal which Alisson could have done better with.

It is the energy and belief levels which seem to be the most improved for Liverpool, with Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips developing a solid understanding at center back and Fabinho now able to dominate midfield.

There is a better balance to this Liverpool side and right now they have the momentum in the top four race heading into the final month of the season.

