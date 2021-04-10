Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic started for Chelsea at Crystal Palace, as he scored a belter early on and was a threat up top for the Blues as he netted another late in the game to secure a 4-1 win.

He is now tied third for the most goals scored in England’s top-flight by an American, as only Clint Dempsey and Brian McBride have scored more.

The USMNT star shook off a hamstring issue which forced him off last weekend at half time against West Brom, as he has now started three Premier League games in a row for Chelsea and is having a big impact.

Pulisic, 22, had a good impact off the bench in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg win against Porto in midweek and he was bright at Selhurst Park, scoring early and late and creating numerous chances.

Here’s a look at how he performed.

1st minute: Stretches to flick a ball on as he’s lined up as the left-sided No. 10.

3rd minute: Cut in from the left but his long ball out to the right was intercepted. Involved as Chelsea won the ball back.

5th minute: Ball played back to him but his shot is blocked as he tried to wriggle free.

8th minute: So close to a goal! His shot at the near post is saved by Vicente Guiata after a great run. Moments later Kai Havertz puts Chelsea 1-0 up as Pulisic lurked in the six-yard box.

10th minute: WHAT A GOAL! Pulisic timed his run to perfection, cushioned a pass back from Havertz with a lovely first touch and smashed home at the near post. He scored a very similar goal to this at Palace last season, at the same end of the stadium too. Super goal from the USMNT star.

15th minute: A quiet period as Chelsea have plenty of the ball and he has buzzed around.

22nd minute: Almost got a second as Havertz denied by Guaita and Palace just clear before Pulisic is going to tap home.

25th minute: Fought for the ball with Jordan Ayew and forced him to smash long.

35th minute: Switched to right-sided No. 10 for a while with Mason Mount. Chelsea so fluid in attack.

45th minute: Worked back to stop Joel Ward surging into the box.

47th minute: Lovely turn and pass to set up Chilwell who smashed wide. Pulisic had made a great run to the edge of the box too.

49th minute: Muscled off the ball by Joel Ward.

54th minute: Ran towards goal and set up Hudson-Odoi, who had a shot blocked.

62nd minute: Spent a lot of time working back defensively.

68th minute: Played a perfect ball through to Havertz centrally, but he was denied by Guaita. Lovely weight on the through ball.

73rd minute: Buzzed into the near post as he tried to flick home a good cross by Mount. Great run.

78th minute: GOAL! He flies in at the back post to finish off a deflected cross from Reece James. His fourth goal in four PL games against Palace. Great hunger.

87th minute: Lovely twists and turns as he keeps hold of the ball. Amazing skill.

