Christian Pulisic is back with a bang, as the USMNT star scored for the second game in a row in the Premier League.

Pulisic, 22, smashed home against Crystal Palace, as he marked his third start in a row in the Premier League with this second goal in as many games.

Following his injury scare last weekend as he tweaked his hamstring at half time of the defeat against West Brom and had to come off, this was a great response from Pulisic.

The Pennsylvania native timed his run to perfection in the first half and smashed home at the near post.

This goal was very similar to the one he netted at Palace last season, as Vicente Guaita hardly moved before the ball was past him at the near post.

Ahead of this game his manager at Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel, praised Pulisic and believed he is ready for a big finish to this season.

“Again, he came close to scoring [versus Porto]. He had a huge impact from the bench,” Tuchel said. “You have to take him off and hopefully he will not be re-injured, because I feel him stronger and stronger, more self-confident and he can be a decisive factor in the next game with his speed and ability to dribble, and his ability to arrive in the box in dangerous situations, and balls from the side, and crosses he has the feeling to arrive and score.”

Tuchel was spot on.

