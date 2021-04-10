USWNT battles back for 1-1 draw with Sweden (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USWNT: The U.S. women’s national team‘s 16-match winning streak was snapped in a 1-1 draw with Sweden on Saturday in Carli Lloyd’s 300th national team appearance.

Lina Hurtig put Sweden ahead off a set piece in the 38th minute before Megan Rapinoe’s penalty kick pulled the USWNT even in the 87th.

GAME FREAKING ON! 😤 @mPinoe's team-leading 6th goal of the year and we're all tied up! pic.twitter.com/Cl08f0fnEG — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) April 10, 2021

The draw extended the U.S. team’s unbeaten streak to 38 games. Rapinoe’s goal was her sixth this year to lead the team.

The Americans have not lost a match since January 2019, when they fell to France. Their 16-game winning streak was the third longest in team history.

Lloyd wore the captain’s armband for her milestone game. The only other players to appear in 300 or more games for the national team are Kristine Lilly (354) and Christie Pearce Rampone (311).

The Swedes shocked the Americans in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Olympics, advancing on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Sweden went on to play in the final in Rio de Janeiro but fell to Germany.

Both teams have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics this summer. The USWNT is the top-ranked team in the world. In Tokyo, the Americans will seek to become the first women’s team to follow a World Cup victory with an Olympic gold medal.

The USWNT travels to Le Havre for a match against No. 3 France on Tuesday.