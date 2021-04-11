Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Burnley – Newcastle is a big game towards the bottom of the table on Sunday (start time 7am ET via Peacock Premium) as both teams aim to stay out of the relegation zone.

Newcastle’s situation is more concerning than Burnley’s as Steve Bruce’s side sit three points above Fulham, who occupy the final relegation spot, and have a game in-hand over the Cottagers. The way they played in their draw against Tottenham suggests they will have enough to get out of trouble and Allan Saint-Maximin nearing full fitness, plus top scorer Callum Wilson to return, hammers home that fact.

Four draws in their last five has steadied the ship, but Newcastle fans are still unhappy with the situation under Bruce and owner Mike Ashley and they have just one win in their last nine games.

As for Burnley, they sit seven points above Fulham and Sean Dyche’s side will want to show a good reaction after blowing a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at Southampton last weekend. The Clarets should have enough to get over the line but they play Fulham in a few weeks, and by then they could be in a trickier situation. The alarm bells aren’t ringing at Turf Moor. Yet.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Burnley – Newcastle.

Injury news

Burnley have Bailey Peacock-Farrell starting in goal as Nick Pope is out. Phil Bardlsey is on the bench, while Ashley Barnes and Robbie Brady are out.

LINE-UP | Here is how the Clarets line-up against Newcastle United this afternoon. ⬇️ Bailey Peacock-Farrell makes his home Premier League debut. 👏#BURNEW | #UTC — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 11, 2021

Newcastle have Saint-Maximin and Wilson on the bench. Captain Jamaal Lascelles is out injured, which is a blow, while Ryan Fraser, Fabian Schar and Issac Hayden remain out.

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠-𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 11, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Burnley are the favorites at +130 to win, but Newcastle seem to be a pretty big price at +230. The draw is +205.

Prediction

With Newcastle’s attacking injuries getting better, that is a big boost. They usually match up pretty well against Burnley and the Clarets don’t like as solid as usual at the back. Burnley 1-2 Newcastle.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: 7am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

