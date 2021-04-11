Jose Mourinho has hit out at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after he criticized Heung-min Son for going down easily as Manchester United had a goal disallowed by VAR at Tottenham.

United thought they had gone 1-0 up early when Scott McTominay brushed off Son and Edinson Cavani ended up scoring.

But referee Chris Kavanagh was told by VAR to use the pitch-side monitor and ended up ruling out the goal for a foul on Son by McTominay, as the United defender lightly struck Spurs’ forward in the face.

Following their 3-1 win at Tottenham, Solskjaer told our partners at Sky Sports this when asked about United’s disallowed goal.

“The game has gone. Game has absolutely gone. If that’s a clear and obvious error, it’s an obvious error he had to look at it. It was a perfectly good goal. We shouldn’t be conned. I have to say, if my son stays down for three minutes and he needs his 10 mates to help him up, he won’t get any food,” Solskjaer said.

What was the response from Mourinho?

Mourinho was fuming in his post-match press conference with reporters, which ProSoccerTalk was in, and this was his answer when asked about the Son incident generally as he then walked out.

“I’m very surprised that after the comments that Ole made on Sonny you don’t ask me about it,” Mourinho said. “I said this to Ole already because I met him just a few minutes ago. If it is me saying that player A, B or C from another club: ‘If it was my son, I wouldn’t give him dinner tonight,’ or something like that, what would be the reaction of that club?

“It is very, very sad. I think it is really sad that you don’t ask me about it, it’s really sad you don’t have the moral honesty to treat me that same way you treat others.

“In relation to that, Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole. Because a father, I am a father, you always have to feed your kids. Doesn’t matter what they do. If you have to steal to feed your kids, you steal. I am very disappointed. In Portugal we say ‘bread is bread and cheese is cheese’ I told Ole already what I think about his comments and I have to tell you I am very disappointed that in five, six, seven questions you ignored the dimension of that comment.”

We haven’t heard the last of this.

Solskjaer and Mourinho were going at it on the sidelines in the first half and at half time they were shown in an embrace walking down the tunnel.

United’s manager was asked about that moment in his post-game press conference, and said this a few minutes before Mourinho went off on his rant.

“The most important thing is that we are good colleagues, call it friends, before, after and sometimes during a game you can have a little bit of a dispute and I think we have got the utmost respect for each other. That is the point here. Sometimes some words being said that, I had a couple of words I can take back at that time.”

Hmm. I wonder if Solskjaer and Mourinho will still be friends after this?

