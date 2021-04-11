Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hammered referee Chris Kavanagh for his decision to overturn, via video review, Manchester United’s opening goal against Tottenham on Sunday.

“The game has gone — game has absolutely gone,” Solskjaer proclaimed at the decision to deem Scott McTominay’s inadvertent slap to the face of Son Heung-min a foul not long before Edinson Cavani briefly put Manchester United ahead.

Most notably, Solskjaer was quite critical of the toughness and honor, or the perceived lack thereof, on display by Son — quotes from the BBC:

“The game has gone — game has absolutely gone. “If that’s a clear and obvious error, it’s an obvious error he had to look at it. It was a perfectly good goal. “We shouldn’t be conned. I have to say, if my son stays down for three minutes and he needs his 10 mates to help him up, he won’t get any food. “We weren’t conned, the referee was. “That kick-started us. [Before the goal] we had played like a team who had played in Europe on a Thursday night [last time out]. “Top reaction, we played some great stuff second half. We felt the injustice and we showed good character to come back. We can’t let those decisions ruin this good season for us. “The goals we scored were excellent. Edinson [Cavani] shows why he’s a number nine. Fred even scores, that just shows us how good we were.”

As for the future of Cavani, who in recent days has been linked with a summer move to Argentine giant Boca Juniors, Solskjaer had nothing but good things to say about his Uruguayan striker. He’d love to have him back at Manchester United for another season, but he understands if it’s not in the cards.

“For a new lad who doesn’t speak English and not having his family over here, of course it’s in the back of his head. Fingers crossed. If he decides it’s just the season, then we’d be very happy to have had him here.”

