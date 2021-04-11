Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Burnley – Newcastle saw the Magpies secure a huge comeback win inspired by substitute Allan Saint-Maximin, as they gave their chances of staying in the Premier League a huge boost.

Matej Vydra put Burnley 1-0 up in the first half but Saint-Maximin, who is working his way back to full fitness, jumped off the bench and within a few minutes set up Josh Murphy to equalize and then scored the winner himself.

This win means Newcastle now have 32 points and sit six points above the relegation zone, with a game in-hand on Fulham, as Burnley have 33 points.

Three things we learned

1. Saint-Maximin turns game, season on its head: This was a huge moment in Newcastle’s season. ASM jumped off the bench to inspire this win, as Steve Bruce got his gameplan spot on. Saint-Maximin isn’t fully fit, but he and Wilson (their top goalscorer returned from injury) came off the bench and Burnley couldn’t handle their movement. A lovely assist on the first and then scoring a great solo goal for the winner summed up how important ASM is to Newcastle. He created other chances too and as long as he stays fit and Newcastle are solid at the back, they always have a chance of winning games.

2. Newcastle’s quality enough to save them: When you look at their key players, Newcastle have enough quality to stay up. Dubravka, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Shelvey and Almiron are all key men and they made the difference, especially without Lascelles on Sunday, as Bruce’s boys are so close to securing their safety. The style of play may not please many, but Bruce is doing a solid job.

3. Burnley will be a little worried: Okay, so, this is Burnley so they will find a way to dig in and grab the win, or two, they need to save themselves, but this could get a little worrying. If either Fulham or West Brom go on a winning spree late in the season, the Clarets are in trouble as they don’t have momentum with one win in eight. Sean Dyche’s side are struggling with injuries and have now coughed up leads in their last two games to lose, which is really unlike them. They have a tough run-in, but Burnley should be fine. Just.

Man of the Match: Allan Saint-Maximin – Martin Dubravka played well, but ASM was, and is, special and he provided the required quality in attack. What a cameo.

After a cagey start Burnley took the lead as their two forwards combined brilliantly.

Chris Wood ran into the box and then cut back a perfect ball for Vydra to tap home, and that sprung the game into life.

Before half time Newcastle wanted a penalty kick as James Tarkowski hooked a ball clear in the box after a fine save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell to deny Dwight Gayle.

Tarkowski had his foot high as Sean Longstaff arrived to head home, but VAR was used and no spot kick was given.

Martin Dubravka then made a great save to deny Paul Dummett scoring an own goal as Burnley looked more dangerous.

Burnley pinned Newcastle back early in the second half with corners and crosses galore, but then the Magpies sent on fit-again forwards Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson.

And moments later Saint-Maximin set up Murphy to slot home and make it 1-1.

Dwight McNeil’s dangerous cross was cleared by Dummett as the game opened up, and that suited Saint-Maximin and Newcastle perfectly.

The French winger surged forward, turned his man inside out and slotted home to make it 2-1 and cap an amazing arrival off the bench.

Burnley pushed hard to find an equalizer late on but Newcastle’s defense held firm as Dubravka dealt well with the Clarets’ aerial assault and Saint-Maximim set up Miguel Almiron but Tarkowski cleared off the line.

