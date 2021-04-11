Tottenham – Manchester United underlined what we knew about both teams as Spurs threw away a lead and United surged back to secure yet another away win.

Heung-min Son put Tottenham ahead after Edinson Cavani had a goal controversially ruled out, but Fred equalized early in the second half and then Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood scored to power the Red Devils to victory.

With the win United now have 63 points and sit second in the table, while Spurs sit seventh and have 49 points as they are now six points off the top four with seven games to go.

Three things we learned: Tottenham – Manchester United

1. Same old story for Spurs: We’ve seen this before, many times. Spurs were 1-0 up and then sat back and had no control on the game. That allowed United to surge to victory and Jose Mourinho will have a serious case of deja vu as they have now dropped the second-highest number of points (18) from winning positions in the PL this season. This has happened so many times this season and as he keeps lambasting his players, you can see they have no confidence in their own defensive ability. If he’s in charge next season he basically needs a whole new defensive unit, or a different style of play. They cannot keep sitting back after going ahead. They have to fight fire with fire, for once.

2. Cavani’s class shines through: He is 34 and he may leave United this summer, so let’s enjoy Cavani while we can. The Uruguayan star scored one that was ruled out, went close on other occasions and then his diving header put United 2-1 up. His movement is class and he headed off his own line late on to secure the win, and now his future will be in the headlines. United have an option to renew his deal by another year but he has been linked with a move to Boca Juniors and Solskjaer wants to keep him, but won’t stand in his way. Aside from his goals, Cavani is showing these young United attackers about desire and hunger and the levels you have to reach to succeed. United have grit and spirit as yet another comeback win showcased that, and it will be intriguing to see if Cavani stays beyond this summer.

3. VAR again in the headlines: Son was flicked in the face by McTominay in the build up to a Cavani goal in the first half and referee Chris Kavanagh was eventually told to look at the pitch-side monitor by VAR. He did and decided McTominay fouled Son and ruled out the goal. The touch was slight, but if it was a foul, surely McTominay should have received a second yellow? The contact was there but sometimes we forget soccer is a contact sport and this decision felt wrong. This was not a good weekend for VAR, and how extensively it is used (or if it is used at all) must surely come into question this summer. This can’t go on. Referees are confusing themselves and the fabric of the game is being altered in a way nobody really wants.

Man of the Match: Edinson Cavani – His goal was class, his movement was class, and he showed hunger throughout.

Marcus Rashford had an early shot deflected wide after a good run from Paul Pogba created the chance. And then after Tottenham started to control the game a huge moment of controversy arrived.

Scott McTominay started a move which ended in Pogba brilliantly nutmegging Serge Aurier to set up Cavani to slot home, but VAR was used to rule out the goal. McTominay pushed his hand into the face of Son in the build-up and referee Chris Kavanagh looked at the pitch-side monitor and ruled it out.

Then as Solskjaer and his players fumed, Tottenham took the lead.

A flowing move saw Kane find Lucas Moura and he squared for Son to slot home to give Spurs the lead.

Rashford had a chance at the start of the second half as United got on the front foot.

Cavani almost snuck in but Joe Rodon cleared, then moments later he was denied by Hugo Lloris and the rebound dropped to Fred who finished to make it 1-1.

Son then lashed a shot on goal which Dean Henderson saved as the game opened up in the final stages. Lloris denied Fernandes and Pogba went close, while Dean Henderson denied Kane at the near post.

Then at the other end United, deservedly, won it.

Fernandes flicked an outrageous nutmeg pass to Greenwood and the sub whipped in a perfect cross which Cavani headed home into the bottom corner.

Cavani then cleared off his own line at the other end as Pogba flicked towards his own goal but Cavani somehow headed against his own post and out.

Greenwood then finished after great work from Pogba as United got the win they deserved.

