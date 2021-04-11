USMNT, LA Galaxy star Lletget apologizes for homophobic slur

USMNT and LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget has issued an apology for using a homophobic slur on social media, as Major League Soccer have launched an investigation.

Lletget, 28, posted a video his Instagram account, which has since been deleted, which showed him sneaking up on his LA Galaxy teammate Julian Araujo and slapping him on the neck as he shouted ‘eeeeeeehhhh p***!’

You can watch the video of the incident above, and here is more info from OutSports.

The term is deemed a homophobic slur and over many years U.S. Soccer, Major League Soccer and the Mexico Football Federation have worked tirelessly to try and stop it from being chanted at games.

MLS released a statement confirming they are ‘aware of the use of a homophobic slur by an LA Galaxy player’ and ‘have begun a formal investigation regarding the language used.’ The league also confirmed that more information will be provided as soon as it becomes available and they have ‘no tolerance for discrimination and prejudice of any kind.’

Via OutSports, Lletget issued the following statement as he reached out to them directly following his comments being called out by their staff to both the LA Galaxy and USMNT.

“I messed up. Earlier today, I posted a video that included me using a derogatory slur in Spanish. I have taken down a video from my Instagram story but want to address its impact and not hide from this. I take full responsibility and ownership on what was an extremely poor and ill-thought phrase and have no excuse for my actions. I am sorry and know the pain that this term has caused for so many. “I want to be part of the solution — not part of the problem — and continue to be an advocate and an ally for the LGBTQ+ community. Those who know me know my character and heart. I will remain outspoken in my support and advocacy. My error doesn’t change that. Thanks for your accountability. I need to do and be better.”

LA Galaxy respond to Lletget’s behavior

Per OutSports, the LA Galaxy have said the matter will be dealt with internally.

“The L.A. Galaxy do not condone homophobic or derogatory language of any kind. The club stands with the LGBTQ+ community and will address this matter internally.”

Lletget has been involved consistently for the USMNT in recent years, as the West Ham United academy product scored twice in the 4-1 win against Jamaica last month and is seen as an important part of Gregg Berhalter’s U.S. men’s national team squad this summer and beyond.

