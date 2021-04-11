Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USMNT stars are on fire across Europe this week, as Christian Pulisic (two), Weston McKennie and Daryl Dike all scored impressive goals.

These young American players are truly hitting new heights in Europe.

Pulisic, 22, scored twice for Chelsea in their 4-1 win at Crystal Palace as he becomes the third-highest American goalscorer in English top-flight history.

And his USMNT teammates were at it too.

McKennie back with a bang

After not playing for Juventus against Torino last week due to sanctions after breaking COVID-19 protocols at his home with Paulo Dybala and Arthur, Weston McKennie jumped off the bench for Juventus and scored a few seconds after coming on.

McKennie, 22, raced clear of the defense and dinked home calmly for his fifth Serie A goal of the season, as his move from Schalke has gone incredibly well this season, even though Juve will not win the title.

Here is his latest goal, as McKennie has now been used as a sub in his last two outings and Juve have won both games to boost their top four hopes.

👀 Seconds after jumping off the bench for Juventus, #USMNT's Weston McKennie scores for #Juve against Genoa. Great composure from the American midfielder. 🎥 via @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/SyNaba5OfO — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) April 11, 2021

Daryl Dike can’t stop scoring for surging Burnley

That man Daryl Dike, 20, is in incredible form for Barnsley in the Championship, as he has now scored eight goals in 14 games for the Tykes.

On loan from Orlando City, Dike is attracting all kinds of attention as he continues to rip up England’s second tier as he has three goals in his last two games.

Dike sent home a diving header in Barnsley’s 2-0 win against Middlesbrough, as they have now won 11 of their last 14 games and have just one defeat in their last 16.

That has Barnsley in the playoff places with five games to go, and they have all the momentum in their unlikely push for Premier League promotion.

Young USMNT striker Dike is leading their charge.