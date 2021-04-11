Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Brom – Southampton is an intriguing clash on Monday (start time 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the Baggies need to go all-out for a win in their battle against relegation .

Sam Allardyce’s side caused a huge shock by winning at Chelsea last weekend, but they still sit second from bottom and need plenty more wins to save themselves from relegation. But if they can beat Saints they will give themselves a great chance heading into the final seven games. With Matheus Pereira, Callum Robinson and Mbaye Diagne in fine form, Allardyce’s side will be hoping they’re about to peak at the perfect time of the season.

As for Southampton, they surged back from 2-0 down last time out to beat Burnley 3-2 and Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have a big week coming up. A win against West Brom would all but secure their Premier League status for another season, while they then play Leicester City at Wembley in the FA Cup semifinal. After injury woes derailed their top six push, Danny Ings and Theo Walcott are back and they look dangerous in attack once again. That should lead to an entertaining clash at the Hawthorns.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Brom – Southampton.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Team news

West Brom will have Conor Gallagher back and Dara O’Shea too, but Branislav Ivanovic is out long-term with a thigh injury.

Southampton will give Kyle Walker-Peters a late fitness test, while Oriol Romeu, Will Smallbone and Michael Obafemi remain out injured.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

West Brom are +245 to win, while Southampton are +115. The draw is +220.

Prediction

West Brom have to go all-out for the win and that could suit Southampton. Expect lots of goals, and Saints to edge it. West Brom 2-3 Southampton.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: Monday, 1pm ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

