Arsenal injury news updates have not been too bad this season for Mikel Arteta, but just when he needs all of his stars fit they have been hit hard.

Following their 3-0 win at Sheffield United on Sunday, Arteta gave an injury news update ahead of their massive UEFA Europa League quarterfinal second leg on Thursday at Slavia Prague, as winning that competition is their only realistic route to the Champions League next season.

This injury update didn’t exactly provide good news, as multiple reports suggest that both Kieran Tierney and David Luiz will miss the rest of the season.

"Yes [I feel unlucky]. I don't know the extent [of Bukayo Saka's injury]. I think for certain David will be out. Kieran will be out and then with Martin [Odegaard], we don't know yet," Arteta said. "Bukayo, we'll see how he develops in the next few days… He had to come off. He had discomfort in his thigh and it's the last thing that we need because we're missing some big players at the moment and we don't want to lose another one. Hopefully, it's not that serious."