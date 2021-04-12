8th-place Everton must start making up ground by taking all three points when they face Brighton, the first of two games in hand for the Toffees, at the Amex Stadium on Monday (Watch live at 3:15 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

Despite the fact they sit 8th in the Premier League table ahead of the matchweek 31-closing clash, the gap between Carlo Ancelotti’s side and 4th-place Chelsea is just seven points after the Blues battered Crystal Palace on Saturday. A win over the 16th-place Seagulls would cut the gulf back to four, with a chance to reduce it to one when they play their other game in hand on Friday, at home against Tottenham.

Brighton, on the other hand, still have a bit of work to do to confirm their place in the Premier League again next season. Sure, Graham Potter’s bunch sits six points clear of 18th-place Fulham having played two fewer games, but as Brighton’s record shows (7W-11D-12L), they are more than capable of dropping points hand over fist down the stretch (17 instances of back-to-back outings without a win this season) to drag themselves back toward the danger zone.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Brighton – Everton this Monday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Brighton – Everton (INJURY REPORT)

Brighton: QUESTIONABLE: Adam Webster (ankle), Aaron Connolly (back), Dan Burn (thigh), Florin Andone (knee), Percy Tau (quarantine) | OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Solly March (knee)

Everton: QUESTIONABLE: Allan (undisclosed), Jordan Pickford (chest), Andre Gomes (hamstring), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf) | OUT: Bernard (undisclosed), Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot), Fabian Delph (undisclosed)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Brighton (+125) | Everton (+225) | Draw (+220)

Prediction

Everton have been exceedingly poor at home this season (5W-3D-7L), meaning their away form has been fantastic (9W-2D-3L) to keep them alive in the top-four conversation, making matters all the tougher for Brighton on Monday. Brighton 1-2 Everton.

How to watch Brighton – Everton and start time

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET Monday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

