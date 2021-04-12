Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The transfer news is really heating up as Jesse Lingard to Arsenal, PSG, Real Madrid or Inter Milan and Marouane Fellaini to Tottenham are two of the latest reports.

When it comes to Lingard, he is being chased by so many clubs as his incredible loan spell at West Ham has definitely seen his stock soar.

Let’s focus on two attacking midfielders potential heading to north London…

Jesse Lingard to Arsenal, PSG, Inter Milan or Real Madrid

Lingard is having an amazing time on loan at West Ham, scoring eight goals and adding three assists in his first nine games for the Hammers.

Will he head back to Manchester United this summer when his loan ends? Will he join West Ham permanently? Or will he join another club?

The Hammers do not have an option to buy Lingard permanently, but if he leads them to a top four finish and UEFA Champions League qualification, surely he will join them permanently at the London Stadium?

A report from the Daily Star says that Arsenal want to sign Lingard this summer, as the Gunners missed out on grabbing him on loan in January because United didn’t want to send him to a direct rival. It is also based on whether or not Mikel Arteta can sign loanee Martin Odegaard permanently from Real Madrid, and if they can’t then Lingard will be a top option.

Another report from ESPN states that Real Madrid, PSG and Inter Milan are all keeping a close eye on his situation. Wow. Take a moment to digest that.

Lingard, 28, is expected to play for England at the European Championships this summer and on current form perhaps this report isn’t too wild. After all, Lingard could start ahead of Jack Grealish, James Maddison, Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho, and that is no mean feat.

Still, it’s tough to see those European giants making a big move for Lingard, but you could see Inter making a loan bid as Antonio Conte loves to head to United with Lukaku, Sanchez and Young all making that move in recent seasons.

Whatever happens in the next few months, Lingard will be a man in demand and with his contract at United running until the summer of 2022, the Red Devils will surely be able to ask for over $30 million for the playmaker.

Lingard’s loan move to West Ham has to go down as one of the best ever.

Fellaini to link up with Mourinho at Tottenham?

Now, this is probably not the news Tottenham fans wanted to hear the day after they saw their team smashed by Manchester United to leave their top four hopes in tatters. But here it is.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly planning a reunion with Marouane Fellaini, as the Belgium national team midfielder, 33, has a contract with Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng which runs out in December, but he could be allowed to leave on a free this summer.

Belgian outlet Voetbal24 has the report, as Fellaini reportedly wants to return to Europe.

Fellaini was one of Mourinho’s most-trusted players at United and helped them win the League Cup and Europa League in 2017. His style of play isn’t for everyone, and it is tough to predict Mourinho being at Spurs next season at this point, but would this be a good move for all concerned?

For Fellaini, yes. For Tottenham, financially yes. But is Fellaini an upgrade on the scarcely used Dele Alli? Probably not.

If Mourinho is still in charge at Tottenham next season, this could happen, as Fellaini would make Spurs nastier to play against and that is something Mourinho wants to, and has to, change

