Major League Soccer’s 26th season is set to kick off this weekend, as defending MLS champions Columbus Crew begin their title defense with a typically deep chasing pack hot on their heels.

The 2021 regular season officially kicks off this Friday, April 16, and is set to conclude with Decision Day on Nov. 7. MLS Cup 2021 is currently scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11.

How to watch MLS

Dates & times: Full schedule below

Stream: ESPN+

MLS Cup 2021 odds

Los Angeles FC +450

Columbus Crew +600

Seattle Sounders +600

Toronto FC +700

New York City FC +700

Philadelphia Union +1000

Portland Timbers +1200

FC Dallas +1200

Orlando City +1500

Sporting Kansas City +1500

Atlanta United +1500

New England Revolution +2000

New York Red Bulls +2000

LA Galaxy +2000

Inter Miami +2500

Minnesota United +2500

Nashville SC +3000

Colorado Rapids +3000

Chicago Fire +5000

Montreal Impact +5000

Vancouver Whitecaps +5000

Austin FC +6000

FC Cincinnati +6000

San Jose Earthquakes +6000

Real Salt Lake +8000

D.C. United +10000

Houston Dynamo +10000

MLS schedule, Week 1

Friday, April 16

Houston Dynamo v San Jose Earthquakes — 8 pm ET

Seattle Sounders v Minnesota United — 9:30 pm ET

Saturday, April 17

Montreal Impact v Toronto FC — 2 pm ET

Orlando City v Atlanta United — 3 pm ET

Los Angeles FC v Austin FC — 6 pm ET

D.C. United v New York City FC — 8 pm ET

FC Dallas v Colorado Rapids — 8 pm ET

New York Red Bulls v Sporting Kansas City — 8 pm ET

Chicago Fire v New England Revolution — 8:30 pm ET

Nashville SC v FC Cincinnati — 8:30 pm ET

Sunday, April 18

Inter Miami v LA Galaxy — 3 pm ET

Columbus Crew v Philadelphia Union — 5:30 pm ET

Vancouver Whitecaps v Portland Timbers — 10 pm ET

