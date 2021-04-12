Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle are back following the conclusion of matchweek 31 of the 2020-21 Premier League season, and there’s oh so much to talk discuss.
Mustoe and Earle recap the weekend’s action, diving into the following:
- (0:50) Manchester United’s come-from-behind win at Tottenham, Edinson Cavani’s importance and the war of words between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho on Heung-min Son
- (22:25) 10-man Leeds United’s impressive win at Manchester City
- (29:10) Liverpool’s Premier League misery at Anfield coming to an end against Aston Villa
- (35:20) Chelsea’s comfortable win over Crystal Palace thanks to Christian Pulisic’s brace
- (39:40) West Ham’s 3-2 victory over Leicester City and the decision by Brendan Rodgers to leave out multiple key players for breaching COVID protocols plus the continued resurgence of Jesse Lingard
- (51:50) A devastating defeat for Fulham to Wolves and what it means after Newcastle’s comeback win at Burnley to go six points clear of the Cottagers
- (55:25) And Arsenal cruising to a 3-0 win at Sheffield United ahead of their crucial Europa League match
