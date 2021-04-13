Major League Soccer’s 26th season is set to kick off this weekend, as defending MLS champions Columbus Crew begin their title defense with a typically deep chasing pack hot on their heels.
The 2021 regular season officially kicks off this Friday, April 16, and is set to conclude with Decision Day on Nov. 7. MLS Cup 2021 is currently scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11.
How to watch MLS
Dates & times: Full schedule below
Stream: ESPN+
MLS Cup 2021 odds
Los Angeles FC +450
Columbus Crew +600
Seattle Sounders +600
Toronto FC +700
New York City FC +700
Philadelphia Union +1000
Portland Timbers +1200
FC Dallas +1200
Orlando City +1500
Sporting Kansas City +1500
Atlanta United +1500
New England Revolution +2000
New York Red Bulls +2000
LA Galaxy +2000
Inter Miami +2500
Minnesota United +2500
Nashville SC +3000
Colorado Rapids +3000
Chicago Fire +5000
Montreal Impact +5000
Vancouver Whitecaps +5000
Austin FC +6000
FC Cincinnati +6000
San Jose Earthquakes +6000
Real Salt Lake +8000
D.C. United +10000
Houston Dynamo +10000
MLS schedule, Week 1
Friday, April 16
Houston Dynamo v San Jose Earthquakes — 8 pm ET
Seattle Sounders v Minnesota United — 9:30 pm ET
Saturday, April 17
Montreal Impact v Toronto FC — 2 pm ET
Orlando City v Atlanta United — 3 pm ET
Los Angeles FC v Austin FC — 6 pm ET
D.C. United v New York City FC — 8 pm ET
FC Dallas v Colorado Rapids — 8 pm ET
New York Red Bulls v Sporting Kansas City — 8 pm ET
Chicago Fire v New England Revolution — 8:30 pm ET
Nashville SC v FC Cincinnati — 8:30 pm ET
Sunday, April 18
Inter Miami v LA Galaxy — 3 pm ET
Columbus Crew v Philadelphia Union — 5:30 pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps v Portland Timbers — 10 pm ET