The son of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Noah, has hit back at Jose Mourinho after he slammed Solskjaer for his comments about Son.

Confused? Well, that’s fair enough, because this is one of the more confusing Premier League manager spats in history.

Following United’s 2-1 win at Tottenham on Sunday, Solskjaer criticized Heung-min Son for going down too easily as United had a goal ruled out by VAR for a foul on Son by Scott McTominay.

“I have to say, if my son stays down for three minutes and he needs his 10 mates to help him up, he won’t get any food,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after Son went down when hit in the face by McTominay.

Mourinho responded angrily, saying: “Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole. Because a father, I am a father, you always have to feed your kids. Doesn’t matter what they do. If you have to steal to feed your kids, you steal. I am very disappointed.”

Noah Solskjaer has his say on his father

Noah Solskjaer, 20, told Norwegian outlet Tidens Krav the following, as the Kristiansund midfielder fired a few shots back at Mourinho too.

“I always get food, I can assure everyone about that. [Team-mate] Max [Williamsen] asked me if I had been given food when he met me before training. I have never been lying down the way Son did. Mourinho probably just wanted to take the focus away from the fact that they had lost,” Noah Solskjaer said.

This is turning into a very ‘he said, she said’ type of argument, but it is sure to add some extra spice the next time Solskjaer and Mourinho face each other. That’s if the latter is still in charge at Spurs next season.

