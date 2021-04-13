WATCH: Chattanooga begins NISA tournament with outrageous goal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Swag begets swag.

Chattanooga FC scored a show-stopping goal as part of its 4-1 season-opening win over the LA Force on Tuesday in National Independent Soccer Association action.

Scorer and assister both turned on the style for the what would stand as the match-winning goal.

First there’s Tate Robertson, the Bowling Green alum who turned his mark inside out with a chopped back heel on the sideline to cue up a pass into the six.

Enter Cameron Woodfin, whose hard-charging run to the near post delivered a goal with a back foot flick behind the LA keeper.

Woodfin is a Tennessee native who played at ETSU, and his first senior goal for CFC is a beauty.

Decent-enough night for the club, whose owner was elected mayor of the city earlier in the evening.

NISA is one of two “third-tier” professional leagues in the United States and the match was the opener of the NISA Legends Cup.

There were two other NISA matches Tuesday, with Detroit City drawing Cal United Strikers 0-0 and Michigan Stars splitting points with San Diego 1904, the team part-owned by Demba Ba and Eden Hazard, in a 1-1 draw.

