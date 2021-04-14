CONCACAF Champions League: Toronto tops Leon; Monteiro’s Union win

Two MLS veterans made a claim for their league in the ongoing trek toward relevance in competition with Liga MX sides when Toronto FC sprung an upset of Club Leon on Wednesday in CONCACAF Champions League action.

And the CCL’s newest pals provided more entertainment, this time stateside, as Philadelphia Union surged past Saprissa.

Philly’s win guarantees at least one American team in the semifinals, as the Union will meet Atlanta United in the next round.

Also advancing Wednesday was Club America, who fell 1-0 to Olimpia but rode their 2-1 away first-leg win into the quarterfinals and a meeting with Portland Timbers.

Toronto FC 2-1 (3-2 agg.) Club Leon

Justin Morrow and Patrick Mullins delivered the goods with Jozy Altidore and Alejandro Pozuelo unavailable, as TFC stunned its Mexican rivals with a 2-1 home win.

Leon out-attempted TFC by a 17-10 margin but didn’t solve six-save Alex Bono until the 80th minute and wouldn’t beat him again.

Toronto gets rewarded with two legs against Cruz Azul, who smashed Haitian tournament newcomers Archaie 8-0.

Philadelphia Union 4-0 (5-0 agg.) Saprissa

Costa Rica wasn’t ready for Cape Verde.

Tubarões Azuis alum Jamiro Monteiro had two goals and two assists as the Union sealed a quarterfinal spot with a dominant performance in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Kacper Przybylko and Anthony Fontana scored off Monteiro assists sandwiched between his brace as Philadelphia built on its 1-0 first-leg lead by putting eight of its 14 shot attempts on target.

