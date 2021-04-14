Europa League: How to watch Arsenal, Manchester United, odds, schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Europa League is down to the quarterfinal stage, with the draw for the last eight and semifinal made as Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester United remain in the competition.

ProSoccerTalk will be here with predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s *other* continental tournament.

Arsenal will face Slavia Prague in the last eight, as the Czech side dumped Leicester City and Glasgow Rangers out of the competition in the last two rounds. Manchester United will do battle with Spanish upstarts Granada, as both Premier League clubs will be happy with their draw.

If Arsenal and Man United take care of business in the quarterfinal and semifinal stage, they will meet in the final in Gdansk, Poland on May 26.

Below is a look at the odds for outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.

How to watch, stream Europa League

Dates: Thursday and April 15 (Quarterfinal), April 29 and May 6 (Semifinal)

Location: Home and neutral stadiums across Europe

How to watch: CBS Sports

Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

Europa League quarterfinal first leg results

Granada 0-2 Manchester United

Arsenal 1-1 Slavia Prague

Ajax 1-2 Roma

Dinamo Zagreb 0-1 Villarreal

Europa League quarterfinal second leg schedule

(all games, 3pm ET Thursday kickoffs)

Slavia Prague v Arsenal

Villarreal v Dinamo Zagreb

Manchester United v Granada

AS Roma v Ajax

Europa League semifinal schedule

Semifinal 1: Granada or Manchester United v. Ajax or Roma

Semifinal 2: Dinamo Zagreb or Villarreal v. Arsenal or Slavia Prague

Europa League quarterfinal first leg odds

Slavia Prague (+360) v Arsenal (-125) | Draw (+260)

Villarreal (-210) v Dinamo Zagreb (+650) | Draw (+300)

Manchester United (-225) v Granada (+625) | Draw (+340)

AS Roma (+175) v Ajax (+135) | Draw (+280)

Europa League betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet

Outright winner

Manchester United (+100)

Villarreal (+400)

Arsenal (+450)

Ajax (+1200)

AS Roma (+600)

Slavia Prague (+1800)

Dinamo Zagreb (+8000)

Granada (+15000)

