Ahead of another summer transfer window set to be dominated by transfer rumors about his future, Neymar has revealed that he “feels at home at PSG” and is “much happier than before.”

With so many of the world’s biggest names — from Lionel Messi, to Cristiano Ronaldo Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane — already the subjects of transfer rumors, Neymar remains one of the most important figures ahead of what will surely be an action-packed summer window.

The Brazilian superstar been in fine form of late, and he insists that the transfer speculation, about which he is also quickest to comment, isn’t coming from him this time — quotes from the Guardian:

“I don’t think this is even a topic any more. I obviously feel very comfortable, at home at PSG. I feel happier than before.”

At the age of 29, Neymar isn’t likely to be the best player on a Champions League-winning side anymore, but he remains a very capable no. 2 alongside a fellow superstar (preferably one under the age of 25). Of course, very few clubs in the world can afford the transfer fee and wages required in a deal to sign Neymar, thus the likeliest outcome of season 5 of the Neymar-PSG transfer saga (including the summer he moved to the club, of course) is that he remains in the French capital.

The real issue concerning PSG this summer is their ability to keep Mbappe with Real Madrid likely to come calling yet again. Having already spent four seasons playing alongside Neymar, Mbappe looks every bit the Champions League-winning talisman that every top club covets, and he doesn’t turn 23 years old until December.

The duo hasn’t yet broken through that glass ceiling that is Europe’s premier club competition, but they’re back in the semifinals for a second straight season (after losing the final last season) and look like having their best chance to do so to date.

