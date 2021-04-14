Klopp on Liverpool’s Champions League exit: ‘We lost the tie in Madrid’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool is out of the UEFA Champions League at the quarterfinal round, shutout at Anfield by Real Madrid in a scoreless draw that gave the competitions’ most-celebrated team a 3-1 win on aggregate and a place in the semifinals versus Chelsea.

The Reds had their chances early but either missed the net or were denied by Thibaut Courtois, and managed one goal over 180 minutes despite Real missing Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, and Dani Carvajal, who have won 12 European Cups between them.

“We cannot not take the chances that we had tonight,” Milner said, via The Liverpool Echo. “We had more than enough chances to do what we needed to do and we didn’t take them. That was the difference unfortunately. … We have done enough tonight to go through, I believe that. With the chances we had, we were the better team.”

Doing enough would involve finishing at least two of those chances, but the attitude is understandable. The Reds produced chances, pressed well, and made some crucial interventions in defense.

Klopp seems to agree that the Reds delivered a solid showing on Wednesday, saying, “We didn’t lose the tie tonight. We lost it in Madrid.”

All that and four shots on target get you a trophy-less 2020-21.

Liverpool made it one more round than the 2019-20 team, but that won’t be much comfort after Jurgen Klopp’s men went to the previous two finals and won the 2018-19 tournament.

Klopp said his team didn’t earn their place in the semifinals and would have to work harder to make it back to the Champions League, their only route a top four finish in the Premier League.

“We are not silly, we want what we earn — If we don’t earn it, we don’t get it,” Klopp said. “An early goal would have been nice, everyone knows that. We now focus on the Premier League and we have to, not only because we want to play Champions League. It’s tough.”

