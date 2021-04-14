Newcastle – West Ham: How to watch, start time, stream, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two injury-hit teams surging toward their season goals meet at St. James’ Park on Saturday when Newcastle United hosts West Ham United (start time 7:30amET on NBCSN and Online via NBCSports.com).

Newcastle is without two center backs and mainstay midfielder Isaac Hayden, but the deputizing crew won’t have to deal with Michail Antonio, Declan Rice, and perhaps a few others.

Newcastle and West Ham are both coming off big wins.

The Magpies beat Burnley to move six points clear of the bottom three with seven matches left and they’ve also already beaten West Ham this season.

That was a long time ago in terms of West Ham’s fortunes, as the Irons have a hold on fourth place with 55 points after beating third-place Leicester City to move a point behind the Foxes.

The footing is precarious, though, as West Ham holds just a one-point lead on Chelsea and are three clear of reigning champions Liverpool. The latter will no longer have any fixture congestion, out of every tournament.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle – West Ham this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Newcastle – West Ham (INJURY REPORT)

Newcastle United

OUT: Fabian Schar (knee), Isaac Hayden (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (foot), Ryan Fraser (groin).

West Ham United

QUESTIONABLE; Manuel Lanzini (knock), Darren Randolph (groin), Andriy Yarmolenko (MCL), Aaron Cresswell (thigh), Mark Noble (arm). OUT: Angelo Ogbonna (foot), Michail Antonio (thigh), Declan Rice (knee).

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Newcastle (+265) | West Ham (+105) | Draw (+235)

Prediction

Newcastle may well clinch safety, as Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson have been coming off the bench and may be fit for more. They have the pace to trouble West Ham’s back line, though Jarrod Bowen and Jesse Lingard will be thinking they can do the same to Newcastle’s unit. Newcastle 2-2 West Ham United.

How to watch Newcastle – West Ham stream, start time

Kickoff: 7:30am ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com

