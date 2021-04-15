Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our latest player Power Rankings of the 2020-21 season have arrived, as there are contrasting fortunes for teams after another hectic period in the Premier League.

Simply put: once again it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

Stars from Manchester United, West Brom and Chelsea dominate our latest player Power Rankings of the season and there are plenty of stars now finishing the season strong.

Simply put: there are a few stars consistently in the top 20, but there is still plenty of movement as the topsy-turvy season continues.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. It is all based on their current form and which way they are trending, right now!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

1. Jesse Lingard (West Ham) – Up 2

2. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City) – Down 1

3. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 1

4. Luke Shaw (Man United) – Up 4

5. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) – New entry

6. Raphinha (Leeds) – Up 1

7. Matheus Pereira (West Brom) – Down 3

8. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – Up 5

9. Stuart Dallas (Leeds) – New entry

10. Bruno Fernandes (Man United) – Even

11. Mason Mount (Chelsea) – New entry

12. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Up 5

13. Callum Robinson (West Brom) – Up 7

14. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) – New entry

15. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle) – New entry

16. Paul Pogba (Man United) – New entry

17. Edinson Cavani (Man United) – New entry

18. Adama Traore (Wolves) – New entry

19. Okay Yokuslu (West Brom) – Even

20. Mbaye Diagne (West Brom) – Down 5

