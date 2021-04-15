Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The latest transfer news sees Declan Rice to Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG discussed.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Both of those reports are pretty juicy, and a lot of attention will be on these two players this summer in what will be a very busy transfer market.

Let’s dig in on these reports.

Declan Rice to Manchester United?

According to the Manchester Evening News, West Ham and England star Declan Rice has been asking Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw about life at Manchester United and is interested in a possible transfer.

Rice, 22, was linked with a $130 million transfer to Chelsea for most of last summer and this season has been his best yet as he’s been key to West Ham’s incredible campaign as they sit in the top four with seven games to go.

However, it appears Rice is intrigued by a possible move to United as the report claims he reached out to Maguire and Shaw specifically.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

That said, how much would he cost now? Rice has a contract at West Ham until 2024, so he won’t be cheap, but there’s no doubt he will be an England star for most of the next decade.

With Paul Pogba, Fred, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic and Donny van de Beek as their current central midfield options, United have a lot of players in that area.

But Pogba could leave this summer, so too could Van de Beek, and Matic is coming towards the end of his career.

The added advantage of signing Rice is that he can also play at center back, which is another position Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to strengthen. Rice to Manchester United would also slot in with Solskjaer’s philosophy of signing young, British players who are well-established in the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG reports resurface

We know that Cristiano Ronaldo could be available this summer and the 36-year-old has been linked consistently with a return to Real Madrid.

But a report from Spanish outlet AS claims that Ronaldo to PSG could be a thing.

With one year left on his current deal at Juventus, he is unlikely to go for a big transfer fee this summer despite the fact he will guarantee you 30 goals a season.

With that in mind, the report states that Juve are open to a swap deal.

Mauro Icardi and Moise Kean (who is on loan from Everton this season but could sign permanently) could head to Juventus, with Ronaldo heading to PSG to link up with Neymar.

The report also states that Real Madrid will not make a romantic move for Ronaldo this summer as they are fully focused on signing Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe instead.

Ronaldo at PSG, leading them to Champions League glory? I mean, France and Germany are the only two top five leagues in Europe he is yet to win a league title in…

Follow @JPW_NBCSports