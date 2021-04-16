Chivas – Santos Laguna takes center stage this weekend in Liga MX, as NBC Sports continues to offer everything you need around every single Chivas home game.

CHIVAS – TIJUANA STREAM LIVE

For the entire Liga MX season, we will have exclusive coverage of Mexican giants Chivas Guadalajara and their home games at Akron Stadium.

Here is more information on what you can expect on Chivas across NBC Sports’ family of channels:

Telemundo Deportes’ exclusive coverage of all C.D. Guadalajara (Chivas) home matchescontinues this Saturday when they host Club Tijuana in the Guard1anes 2021 Clausura Tournament, live on Telemundo and Universo at 7:55 p.m. ET / 4:55 p.m. PT. Although Chivas was defeated by Cruz Azul last weekend, complicating their playoff hopes, Tijuana’s coach recent resignation could present a strong opportunity for Vucetich and the team in a do-or-die situation as they enter the final stretch of the tournament.

Andres Cantor will call the action with Manuel Sol as analyst. Futbol Estelar Chivas Extra pre-match and a post-match shows will be hosted by Miguel Gurwitz and Carlos Hermosillo alongside Arantza Fernandez participating in the pre-game that airs at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Universo. The studio coverage will feature the latest on Chivas and the league, including interviews with players Jesus Angulo, Gilberto Sepulveda and Miguel Ponce.

All Telemundo Deportes coverage, including live match coverage and optional English-language commentary led by Carlos Yustis and Jorge Calvo, is available for simultaneous streaming on TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes App, available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. English-Language audio coverage of the match will also be available on SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio Channel 211.

In addition to match broadcasts, Telemundo Deportes will continue as the ‘home of Las Chivas’ with exclusive interviews and conversations across studio and evening shows, including on daily digital episodes of Titulares y Mas and weekends on Zona Mixta TYM on Telemundo. Fans may also find continuous Chivas coverage on digital episodes of Rincon Sagrado exclusively dedicated to Las Chivas, Mondays on #LaContraon Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, as well as up to the minute updates across Telemundo Deportes social platforms.

Below is the latest information on how to watch Chivas in action.

Chivas stream, schedule, TV information

Date Time (ET) Match Network Sun., Apr. 17 7 p.m. FUTBOL ESTELAR CHIVAS EXTRA:

Chivas Pre-Game Coverage Universo;

Telemundo Deportes App 7:55 p.m. FUTBOL ESTELAR CHIVAS:

Guadalajara vs. Club Tijuana Telemundo, Universo;

Telemundo Deportes App 10 p.m. FUTBOL ESTELAR CHIVAS EXTRA:

Chivas Post-Game Coverage Universo;

Telemundo Deportes App

